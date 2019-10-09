College Station travels to Lufkin looking for better results than 2018

The College Station Cougars will hit the road for Lufkin on Friday night in a battle of district leaders.

A year ago the Panthers came to Cougar Field and handed College Station a 35-3 loss. Their worst setback since the 2013 season.

Head Coach Steve Huff and the Cougars are hoping better preparation means better results in the rematch.

"A lot of those kids that are playing right now currently didn't play last year in this game, but at the same time I think all of us as coaches we did not feel good about how we played last year and how we prepared. So hopefully a better week of preparation will see us put our best foot forward on Friday night," said Huff.

Cougars bring the district's top offense into the game while the Panthers have the best defense. Kick off is set for 7:30 Friday at Abe Martin Stadium in Lufkin.