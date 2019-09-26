College Station wins district opener with 56-7 win over Caney Creek

The College Station Cougars (3-1, 1-0) cruised to a 56-7 win in their 8-5A Division I opener over Caney Creek (1-3, 0-1) at Woodforest Bank Stadium.

The Cougars got the scoring started on their opening drive thanks to a 65 yard touchdown run by Kolbe Cashion to make it 7-0.

Later in the first half Jett Huff takes to the air and connects with Dalton Carnes on a 50 yard scoring strike to double the College Station lead.

Up 21-0 in the second quarter, Roderick Brown breaks loose on a 60 yard scoring gallop to increase the Cougar lead to 28-0.

College Station goes onto win their league lid lifter 56-7. They will host Waller next week at Cougar Field at 7:30pm looking to extend their winning streak to four straight games.