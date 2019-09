The College Station football team beat Nuevo Leon out of Mexico 48-9 Friday night at Cougar Field. College Station improves to 2-1 on the season.

Jett Huff got the start at quarterback replacing an injured Austin Sosa. Huff threw two touchdown passes and ran for a touchdown. Roderick Brown had two touchdown runs.

College Station will open District 8-5A Division I play September 28 against Caney Creek. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Woodforest Bank Stadium.