The Texas Girls Coaches Association announced their awards for the 2019-2020 basketball season. College Station Head Coach Megan Symank won the class 5A/6A Coach of the Year.

Symank led the Lady Cougars to their first state tournament appearance in program history. Before falling to Frisco Liberty in the state semifinals, College station wrapped up their season beating two top-five ranked teams in the state. They finished with a 25-8 record.