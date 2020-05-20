College Summer Baseball Invitational Adds Former Bearkat Prospect

The College Summer Baseball Invitational proudly announced today, the signing of Infielder Dee Shelton formerly from Sam Houston State University. After a 2020 season cut short because of Covid-19, Shelton has entered the NCAA transfer portal as he prepares to continue his collegiate career.

Shelton was ranked this past preseason by D1Baseball.com as the No. 21 prospect in the Southland Conference. The switch-hitting infielder entered the 2020 season with high expectations after he was named the Student Athlete of the year in 2019 while playing baseball at Hillsborough Community College.

The Winter Garden, Florida native Led the West Orange High School Warriors to a No. 1 state ranking during his senior season while hitting .407 with 37 hits in 91 at bats. “I have always been confident that I could play amongst the best college baseball players in the nation. I believe that this will be my opportunity to prove that”, explained Shelton of his participation in the College Summer Baseball Invitational.

