College Summer Baseball Invitational Continues to Add SEC Talent

As the start of the College Summer Baseball Invitational (CSBI) in Texas approaches, the CSBI proudly announces the addition of South Carolina Catcher Colin Burgess.

Colin’s first season at South Carolina while short, was a memorable one in which he hit .308 with three doubles and two RBI’s in nine games with seven starts. The freshman catcher made an impact early for the Gamecocks as he earned a .423 slugging percentage to go along with a .357 on-base percentage. Colin had quite the senior season at Tates Creek High School in Lexington, Kentucky, where he hit .388 with nine home runs and 29 RBI’s. In addition to helping lead Tates Creek High School to a Kentucky state championship, he was named the Region Player of the Year and he received the Johnny Bench Award (2019), given to the top high school catcher in the state of Kentucky. “I think that this tournament is a great idea and I am excited to be lined up with so many great players. I’m really looking forward to playing baseball again”, exclaimed Burgess.

“We are excited about adding Colin to the CSBI” said Director of Baseball, Brian Nelson. “The South Carolina baseball program and coaching staff are one of the best in the country. We are gracious for their support and excited to have them represented in this tournament.” The CSBI staff continues to build the rosters with a goal to represent as many universities as possible and bring together a collection of great college baseball talent.

Burgess will be joining nearly 100 other stand-out college baseball players in early June for the CSBI. The 3 Day event will be broadcasted via a Pay-Per-View subscription which starts at $49.95 for the first 2,000 members and includes the entire 6-game tournament! 5% of the retail price each subscription will be donated to No Kid Hungry (nokidhungry.org)

For more information on how to take advantage of today’s special, please go to: www.csbi2020.com. Follow the CSBI on social media: http://facebook.com/CSBI2020 | Twitter: @CSBI2020