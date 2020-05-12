College Summer Baseball Invitational Grabs Two from UIW in San Antonio

With great pride, the College Summer Baseball Invitational announces the signings of Pitcher Luke Taggart and Catcher Kyle Bergeron from the University of the Incarnate Word.

This past February, D1baseball.com released its rankings of the Southland Conference top prospects. Both Taggart and Bergeron were ranked 4th and 13th respectively as top prospects in one of the better baseball conferences in the country.

Luke Taggart, the Portland, Texas native, has shown to be workhorse during his collegiate career. Over the last two seasons for the Cardinals, Taggart has logged 80 plus inning seasons all while showing solid improvement statistically year to year. He was well on his way to what looked like his best season yet in 2020 as he picked up two wins while striking out 28 in 26 innings and holding opponents to a .220 batting average while sporting a 3.08 ERA. “None of us wanted the college baseball season to come to end, especially seniors like myself”, explained Taggart, “I am thrilled to be getting on the mound and playing a little more baseball.”

Joining the CSBI along with Taggart is UIW teammate Kyle Bergeron. “We are really excited to be participating in this tournament and to be doing so together” said Bergeron. The Cardinals catcher burst on to the scene in 2018 when he mounted an All-Conference season after starting in all 55 games and registering a .321 batting average while slugging .466 with six home runs. The Bridge City, Texas native redshirted during the 2019 season as he recovered from an injury. Bergeron was beginning to pick up steam during the 2020 season and looked to build on his previous success just before it was cut short.

Taggart and Bergeron will be joining nearly 100 other stand-out college baseball players in early June for the CSBI. The 3 Day event will be broadcasted via a Pay-Per-View subscription which starts at $49.95 for the first 2,000 members and includes the entire 6-game tournament! 5% of the retail price each subscription will be donated to No Kid Hungry (nokidhungry.org)

For more information on how to take advantage of today’s special, please go to: www.csbi2020.com. Follow the CSBI on social media: http://facebook.com/CSBI2020 | Twitter: @CSBI2020