Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational Adds #1 and #7 Prospects in the A10

The College Summer Baseball Invitational is thrilled to announce the signings of third-baseman Riley Tirotta and pitcher Cole Pletka from the University of Dayton.

When D1Baseball.com released its preview of the Atlantic 10 conference, they ranked Tirotta and Pletka respectively as the first and seventh top prospects in the conference for the 2020 draft.

Tirotta had begun the 2020 season with high expectations and was delivering for the Flyers early with 15 RBIs in 14 games. The 6’ 3” Junior had a solid 2019 campaign that saw him start every game for Dayton. He led the team in hits, RBI, stolen bases and tallied five home runs and 16 multi-hit games. The South Bend, Indiana native has also spent the previous two summers playing in the prestigious Cape Cod and Northwoods collegiate leagues. When asked about playing in the CSBI, Tirotta said “this is a very exciting opportunity to play baseball after everything that’s been happening. It’s a sigh of relief for me and those around me for sure.”

Riley will be joined at the CSBI by teammate Cole Pletka. Pletka, a right-handed pitcher who stands at 6’ 8”, appeared in 14 games with 10 starts and a total of 56.1 innings pitched during the 2019 season and finished the year with 81 strikeouts and four wins. The Richmond, Texas native, like Tirotta, spent the previous summer playing in the Cape Cod league. Pletka logged 19.1 innings in the shortened 2020 season but managed to strike out 24 while only surrendering 15 hits. “An opportunity to play a little more baseball at a time when athletes are starved for a chance is a real blessing to me”, stated Pletka, “I can’t wait to step back on the mound.”

Cole Pletka and Riley Tirotta will be joining nearly 100 other stand-out college baseball players in early June for the CSBI. The 3 Day event will be broadcasted via a Pay-Per-View subscription which starts at $59.95 and includes the entire 6-game tournament LIVE and through Video on Demand! 5% of the retail price each subscription will be donated to No Kid Hungry (nokidhungry.org).