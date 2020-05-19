Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational Adds Former Razorback

The College Summer Baseball Invitational continues to add quality talent from schools around the country. Travis Hester has spent the last two years at the University of Arkansas, but like many different college ballplayers from programs around the country this year, he has decided to enter the transfer portal and will call a new university home in 2021.

Before heading to Arkansas, the College Station native was a dominant force on the mound for College Station High School. Hester’s senior year saw him named to the Collegiate Baseball High School All-American team as he pitched to a 9-1 record with a 1.00 ERA and 70 strikeouts finishing his high school career with a 30-4 record.

Travis was tabbed the Newcomer of the Year before eventually landing on multiple All-State teams. He was named a high honorable mention for the 2017 Perfect Game Preseason Underclassmen All-American Team and went 8-0 as a junior with a 0.38 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 55.1 innings. In 2016, Hester began his high school career by going 10-1 with a 1.86 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 75.1 innings. When asked about the opportunity to pitch at the CSBI, Hester said “it is such a great opportunity to be able to pitch and play some ball again, and a blessing to get to do so right here in my hometown.”

Travis will be joining nearly 100 other stand-out college baseball players in early June for the CSBI.

