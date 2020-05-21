Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational Adds Texas State Pitcher

With the start of the College Summer Baseball Invitational in Texas quickly approaching, Tristan Stivors will join the CSBI and look to compete against other top collegians from around the country.

Stivors looked to be building an All-Conference type of season in 2020 before it was cut short. The right-hander appeared in seven games out of the bullpen and recorded four saves which tied for the most in the Sun Belt Conference. Stivors posted an impressive 1.17 ERA in 7.2 innings and struck out eight batters with one walk while holding opponents to a .115 batting average. Hoping to salvage some sort of the 2020 season, Stivors had this to say about the CSBI “I’m honored to be selected to play in this tourney. I’m so happy I get to get back on the mound again this year.”

Before arriving to Texas State, the Castroville, Texas native spent two years at New Mexico Junior College where he pitched in a total of 31 games and earned a 10-2 record with 5 saves while striking out 123 batters.

“Adding Tristan to the CSBI was a no-brainer decision for our staff” said Brian Nelson, Director of Operations. “He is a proven player that comes from an elite program with a great coaching staff. We are excited to have him.”

Tristan will be joining nearly 100 other stand-out college baseball players in early June for the CSBI. The 3 Day event will be broadcasted via a Pay-Per-View subscription which starts at $59.95 and includes the entire 6-game tournament LIVE and through Video on Demand!

5% of the retail price each subscription will be donated to No Kid Hungry (nokidhungry.org)