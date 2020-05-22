Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational Adds Western Carolina Outfielder

The Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational continues to add high quality athletes from all around the country. Western Carolina, a member of the Southern Conference, will send Junior outfielder Daylan Nanny to Bryan/College Station, Texas to compete this June.

Raised in the mid-west (Plainfield, Indiana, Nanny was an All-State player for Plainsfield High School before he headed to Arizona Western for his freshman collegiate season. In 57 games, Daylan batted .347 with 11 doubles and a .473 on base percentage that included 39 walks.

Nanny would transfer to Western Carolina in 2019 and proceed to start in 50 games for the Catamounts. Daylan hit .320 with a team best 19 doubles, and seven home runs which was good for second-most in the Southern Conference. Daylan Nanny played in 15 games this year as a junior, all starts including 12 in the outfield and three at first base. He finished the shortened season with four doubles and seven RBI while scoring 12 runs. This included three multi-hit games and two games with multiple RBI’s. “It is great to have something to look forward to and prepare for this year after the short end to the season. This is really an exciting experience!”, added Nanny when asked about the CSBI.

Daylan will be joining nearly 100 other stand-out college baseball players in early June for the CSBI. The 3 Day event will be broadcasted via a Pay-Per-View subscription which starts at $59.95 and includes the entire 6-game tournament LIVE and through Video on Demand!

5% of the retail price each subscription will be donated to No Kid Hungry (nokidhungry.org)