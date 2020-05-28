Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational Adds a Couple of Cardinals

The College Summer Baseball Invitational is excited to announce that the former Texas Collegiate League Player of the Year, Chase Kemp, will be headed to Bryan/College Station alongside Lamar teammate Jack Dallas on June 1st.

Chase Kemp’s first two seasons at Lamar saw him play in 66 games and start in 38 of them at first base and designated hitter. The left-handed slugger headed into the 2020 season after a 2019 summer where he was named Player of the Year in the Texas Collegiate League. Kemp hit .338 with 11 doubles and four home runs as he helped the Brazos Valley Bombers win a championship. Kemp was only one of four Cardinal players to start in all 17 games this season where he had 12 hits including three doubles and two home runs. “I’m really excited to play”, said Kemp. “This is a great opportunity and should be fun.”

Joining Chase from Lamar is pitcher Jack Dallas. Dallas is from Orange, Texas where he was a two-sport star. The All-State quarterback won two state championships and helped the baseball team reach the state title game. After arriving at Lamar in 2018, he quickly made an impact. His freshman season saw him make 23 appearances and log 42 innings of work and post a 3.59 ERA. He was named a player to watch by D1Baseball.com heading into 2019 in which he appeared in 21 games and led the team in saves. The 2020 shortened season saw Jack work a 3.12 ERA in 8.2 innings and collect 11 strikeouts. “What a great opportunity this is”, said Jack. “Finally, we can play a little baseball.”

Jack Dallas and Chase Kemp will be joining nearly 100 other stand-out college baseball players in early June for the CSBI. The 3 Day event will be broadcasted via a Pay-Per-View subscription which starts at $59.95 and includes the entire 6-game tournament LIVE and through Video on Demand! 5% of the retail price each subscription will be donated to No Kid Hungry (nokidhungry.org).