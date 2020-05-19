Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational Announces Official Charity

The Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational will not only provide some normalcy to America by having incredible baseball for fans across the country and trailblaze the world of sports through the COVID-19 pandemic, CSBI is also dedicated to giving back by to raising funds and awareness for No Kid Hungry, a national campaign working to end childhood hunger in America.

The Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational have set out to raise funds to support No Kid Hungry’s ongoing COVID-19 relief and recovery efforts through the biggest college baseball event in 2020. For each subscription purchased, 5% of the retail price will be donated to No Kid Hungry, with a potential additional donation of $15 per subscriber based on their selection.

“We’re so excited to join forces with CSBI" said Carla Warner, Director of Revenue Innovation for No Kid Hungry. "It's up to all of us to make sure America's kids aren't left behind during this crisis and in its aftermath.”

Uri Geva, the driving force behind CSBI said, “We wanted to make sure there is a fundraising opportunity as part of the biggest college baseball event of 2020, and it felt like a natural fit to team up with No Kid Hungry.” Geva went on to share, “No Kid Hungry is a cause that these college athletes can relate to; they all know how important proper nutrition is to becoming an elite college baseball player. This is a cause we love to support because we know we are making a real impact on children in our community.”

About No Kid Hungry:

No child should go hungry in America. But millions don’t know where their next meal is coming from. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign by Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.

About CSBI:

The biggest college baseball event of 2020 is the Colligate Summer Baseball Invitational, raising funds and awareness to No Kid Hungry while helping all of America regain some normalcy in their Post Covid-19 world. Players and major league prospects from programs and conferences around the country including the SEC, Pac-12, Big 12, Big 10 will converge on a 3-day tournament, one week prior to the MLB Draft. America can watch the event on their smart TV via Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Roku and Google’s Chromecast or via their mobile devices.

The 3 Day event will be broadcasted via a Pay-Per-View subscription which starts at $59.95 for the entire 6-game tournament or individual games will be available the week of the event at $19.98 per game! 5% of the retail price each subscription will be donated to No Kid Hungry (nokidhungry.org)

For more information on how to take advantage of today’s special, please go to: www.csbi2020.com. Follow the CSBI on social media: http://facebook.com/CSBI2020 | Twitter: @CSBI2020