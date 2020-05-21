Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational Continues adding Big 12 Talent

The Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational is excited to welcome Austin Davis to the roster. The Sophomore was well on his way to a breakout season before being shut down because of Covid-19.

In 16 games for the Mountaineers this season, Davis was off to a hot start hitting .322 while providing 10 RBI’s and six stolen bases. The speedy outfielder tallied 12 stolen bases during his freshman campaign in Morgantown.

The Orlando, Florida native was a two-time Perfect Game All-American and was a member of the highest rated recruiting class in West Virginia baseball history. When asked about playing in the CSBI, Davis said “I’m ready to get after it. This is such an exciting opportunity to be able to get back out there and play baseball.”

“Austin is an exciting type of player to watch” said Director of Operations Brian Nelson. “The West Virginia program is one of the best in the country and we are more than excited to have Austin represent the Mountaineers in the CSBI.”

Davis will be joining nearly 100 other stand-out college baseball players in early June for the CSBI. The 3 Day event will be broadcasted via a Pay-Per-View subscription which starts at $59.95 and includes the entire 6-game tournament LIVE and through Video on Demand!

5% of the retail price each subscription will be donated to No Kid Hungry (nokidhungry.org)