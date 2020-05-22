Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational and Wooter Apparel Partner to Unveil Team Uniforms

With less than two weeks until the opening game of the College Summer Baseball Invitational (CSBI) in Texas, the tournament is proud to share the incredible new uniforms designed by the experts at Wooter Apparel.

“I’m excited to have Wooter Apparel partner with the Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitation. This is a tremendous opportunity to have sports back in the spotlight and provide the stage for these talented college players to showcase their abilities, while sporting our customized uniforms inspired by America’s Red, White, and Blue,” said Alex Kagan, Wooter Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer.

“If we are going to be the Biggest College Baseball Event of 2020, we better have amazing looking uniforms. We knew Wooter Apparel would take care of us, they have become one of the best in the sports apparel industry,” said Uri Geva the driving force behind CSBI. “We are working hard to provide a wonderful experience for all of the players and felt that fully custom designed jersey from Wooter Apparel would help take the CSBI brand to a new level”.

About Wooter Apparel:

Since 2014, Wooter Apparel has revolutionized organized sports by creating customized jerseys, uniforms, and apparel for youth, recreational, ameatur, college, and professional sports teams, leagues and organizations around the world. In addition to teaming-up with a number of baseball teams and leagues, Wooter Apparel has customized apparel for the NFL Alumni, Floyd Mayweather, Master P, Kawhi Leonard, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, Terrell Owens, Florida Atlantic University, and Reedley College among many others. Thanks to the Wooter App, sports teams and leagues have also enhanced their athletic experience by better organizing, managing, and communicating with athletes through a customized app and website.

About CSBI:

The Biggest College Baseball Event of 2020 is the Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational, raising funds and awareness for non-profit organization, “No Kid Hungry", while helping all of America get some normalcy in their post COVID-19 world. From the who’s who of college baseball, SEC, Pac-12, Big 12, Big 10, and ACC schools and major league prospects from coast to coast will converge on a 3-day tournament, coached by former big-league players one week prior to the MLB Draft. America can watch the event on their smart TV via Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Roku and Google’s Chromecast or via their mobile devices. (www.wooterapparel.com)