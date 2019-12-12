Collins joins Texas A&M Track & Field Signing Class

Texas A&M announced the signing of Kirk Collins to the track & field program.

“Kirk is a really great hurdler form right here in Texas,” track and field head coach Pat Henry said. “He is a talented young man that will be a great addition to our team. He has great hurdling ability at 110 and 300s. Kirk wants to be at Texas A&M and wants to be a part of our program. We are excited to have him here on campus.”

The signing period continues for Track and Field through next summer. Additional signees will be announced as they become official leading up to the 2020-21 academic year.

Kirk Collins – 110H/300H/400H

· 110H – 13.82

· 300H – 36.86

· 400H – 52.89

· Clear Springs HS

· League City, Texas