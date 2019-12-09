Colton named A&M Consolidated's Head Volleyball Coach

A&M Consolidated High School Athletic Coordinator Lee Fedora has named Colton Conner as the Lady Tigers head volleyball coach and Kaylie Hicks as the first varsity assistant.

The Lady Tigers had to some quick adjusting last season when Tayler Gray suddenly resigned and Conner and Kaylie Hicks were named co-interim head coaches a few weeks into the season.

The Lady Tigers were able to deal with the abrupt head coaching change and finished second in the District 19-5A race.

A&M Consolidated claimed a Bi-District Championship with a first round playoff win over Tomball before losing in the 2nd round to Georgetown.