Conner’s Triple-Double Powers Texas A&M Over Rebels on Senior Day

Texas A&M concluded the 2019 season at Reed Arena in poetic fashion, earning a critical conference victory over the Ole Miss Rebels, 3-1 (25-21, 23-25, 26-24, 25-20) with multiple players recording impressive statistical feats. The Aggies secured their first 20-win season since 2016, and also earned their best home record since 2000, going an impressive 12-1 at Reed Arena. The Aggies rise to 8-1 in four-set matches on the year.

With Sunday’s win, A&M ascends to 20-6 overall and 12-4 in SEC play. The Ole Miss Rebels fall to 14-13 on the season and 6-10 in Southeastern Conference matches.

Sunday afternoon served as the final farewell for four Aggie seniors at Reed Arena. Hollann Hans, Camila Gomez, Makena Patterson and Haley Slocum were recognized for their years of hard work, dedication and selfless service to the Texas A&M family.

Camille Conner pulled off one of the most impressive statistical accomplishments in volleyball, earning a triple-double with 52 assists, 17 digs, and 10 kills. Sunday’s stat line marks her first triple-double of the season and third of her career. Conner stands alone as the only player in the SEC with a triple-double in 2019.

Lauren Davis earned her career-high in kills against the Rebels with a whopping 19. The freshman outside hitter hit at an incredible .389 clip while serving a critical role as a frontline attacker. Davis also set a career-high in points with 20.

Hans celebrated Senior Day in style, recording her 10th double-double of the season with 20 kills and 11 digs, as well as her ninth match with 20 or more kills in 2019.

Gomez came only one assist shy of her first double-double of the season after finishing with 19 digs in her final performance at Reed Arena. Gomez’s nine assists on the afternoon tied her career-high, which was set against LSU on Nov. 10.

The Aggie defense was stellar against Ole Miss, with five players recording 10 or more digs for the first time this season. Texas A&M’s digs leader was Gomez with 19, followed by Conner (17), Taylor Voss (15) Karly Basham (12) and Hans (11). A&M’s blocking game was also strong, with the team recording a total of 12 blocks led by Patterson (8), Treyaunna Rush (5) and Mallory Talbert (4).

Set One

The Rebels opened Sunday afternoon’s action with a kill, but the Aggie defense responded with a block. Kills by A&M’s outside hitter duo of Hans and Rush carried the Aggies to a 5-3 lead. Davis made her presence known in the early points, firing down a multitude of kills and driving the Aggies to lead by four. Ole Miss fired back, but trailed A&M 15-13 at the first media timeout. Excellent work from Talbert, Patterson, and Lauren Davis drove the Rebels into their first timeout trailing 22-19. Talbert slammed down the set-winning kill, with the Aggies victorious, 25-21. Davis led all players with six kills, while Gomez led the defensive effort with four digs.

Set Two

Texas A&M opened the second set on a 4-0 scoring run led by Hans, Rush and Patterson, forcing Ole Miss into an early timeout. Kills from Hans and Lauren Davis allowed the Aggies to maintain their lead at 9-6. Ole Miss surged back with a 3-0 run and took a two-point lead, but a kill by Talbert would slow the Rebel momentum. The frame remained close and featured nine ties, but offensive efforts from Conner and Lauren Davis helped the Aggies re-take the lead and force the Rebels into their second timeout trailing 19-18. The set came down to the wire, but Ole Miss would secure the frame 25-23. Conner led the defense in the second set with seven digs, while Hans and Lauren Davis finished with five kills apiece.

Set Three

A&M started the third set with a 6-1 lead on kills, pushing the Rebels to take another early timeout. The Aggies' offensive performance continued with kills from Hans, Patterson and Lauren Davis, guiding the Aggies to a 14-6 lead. The Rebels played themselves back into the frame with several kills, forcing Texas A&M to take its first timeout of the set leading 17-14. A kill by Talbert followed by a Rebel attack error helped the Aggies re-take control, but an Ole Miss scoring run forced A&M into its second timeout leading 23-22. The final points were close, but an emphatic assisted block from Conner and Talbert clinched the win for Texas A&M, 26-24. Voss, Gomez and Conner each logged five digs, while Hans fired down six kills.

Set Four

The frame got off to a hot start offensively, with both teams recording multiple kills, resulting in a 4-3 Aggie lead. Lauren Davis continued her offensive domination, setting a career-high in kills while tying the set at 11. A merciless block from Morgan Davis and Patterson punctuated a 4-0 scoring run and gave the Aggies a 14-11 lead. The teams continued to exchange kills, as the set progressed, but another Patterson block put the Aggies ahead 20-17. A&M’s defense served as the driving force behind another 4-0 scoring run, with multiple blocks coming from the Aggies’ frontline players. Hans finished off her regular season career at Reed Arena with the set and match sealing kill. Texas A&M took the frame 25-20. Hans and Lauren Davis continued to impress, recording six and four kills in the set, respectively. Gomez led the defensive effort with six digs.

Texas A&M Post-Match Quotes

Head Coach Bird Kuhn

On what this senior class has meant to her:

“This senior group is such a core, not just as volleyball players, but as humans. To have a player of Hollann’s caliber be the type of person that she is off the court, the genuineness, and her desire to still get better. She knows that she can still improve, but she brings her teammates with her and encourages them. I think I underestimated how much emotion they were feeling in this match, even during it. I talked to her more today during the match than I have all season. I think she was feeling it, like she said, it was overwhelming. This place is so special to her, and I think that’s what makes her so special to this place. It’s a genuine give and take. Having a senior class that cares this much about each other… it’s a connection that is unbreakable.”

On how Hollann Hans compares with other players she’s coached:

“She’s hands down one of the most talented, gifted volleyball players… when we first took over here, the guys on our coaching staff jumped in to block, and they were like ‘Oh my God.’ She’s a natural volleyball player, but her personality is what makes her even better. Hands down top five, if not top three players I’ve coached in my career. It’s her personality that makes her number one.”

On Hollann’s final kill at Reed Arena:

“I thought that was cool. I’m sure she felt it in the moment, but that’s probably one of the greatest kills of her career just because of the setting. It means everything to the team, to our program, to the fans, and to the 12th Man.”

Senior outside hitter Hollann Hans

On the emotions of the win…

"I think there was a lot of emotions tonight. We had to keep those in check, but we got to enjoy that after the game. It was a really special moment.”

On thoughts post-game and ending it with a kill…

"It’s just a really special place to be here and to grow up as an Aggie. Ending my last game here in Reed Arena is just a really overwhelming, but special moment. I am just so thankful for the time that I have had here.”

Junior middle blocker Makena Patterson

On the emotions of the win…

"I think just wanting this to be like any other game, but really being intentional about playing for each other. I think intention is a great word to describe the way that we played because we tried to be intentional all the time, but especially today."

On Hollann Hans…

"I feel so lucky to have played with her. In difficult times she just takes the team on her back. She is just so selfless and I think she is just such a great teammate. She is the total package.”

Senior libero Camila Gomez

On the emotions of the win…

"We knew we needed to come to the court and focus because they are a tough team. At least for me, I try to keep myself together, and not the let the emotions get to me.”

On Hollann Hans…

“She is just a big deal.”

Senior middle blocker Haley Slocum

On the emotions of the win…

"Yeah I think they are tough team to play, but we did a really good job of staying on top of them the whole match."

On growing up an Aggie and have her family on the court post-game…

"It is just so special. It is a huge blessing that I got to stay here in the first place and come to school here to play volleyball. To have them [my family] still around and supporting me all the time is extremely special.”

Up Next

Texas A&M hits the road to take on its final two opponents of the regular season. The Aggies will take on South Carolina Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 6 p.m. (CT) and then Florida on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 3 p.m. (CT).

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M volleyball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M volleyball team on Facebook and on Twitter by following @AggieVolleyball.