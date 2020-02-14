Consol boys soccer battles to 1-1 draw with Waller

A&M Consolidated hosted Waller Friday night and after a promising first half they were unable to find the net and game headed into the break tied at 0-0.

A second half defensive error gave Waller a 1-0 lead, but with 4 minutes left Consol found an equalizer through Oscar Martinez. The game would end 1-1.

District 19-5A is turning into one of the most competitive districts in recent times and after tonight's round of fixtures only 4 points separate the team in 1st place and the team in 4th. Next up for the Varsity team is Katy Paetow at home, kickoff 7:45PM.

In the earlier game, the JV-A team beat Waller JV-A 3-0.

