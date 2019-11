Mariya Scott tossed in 15 points as A&M Consolidated beat Conroe 52-19 Tuesday night at Tiger Gym. Sarah Hathorn tossed in 12 points to add to the Lady Tigers scoring effort.

The Lady Tigers led it 22-9 at the half and cruised to victory as they improved to 3-1 on the season.

A&M Consolidated will step back on the court Friday when they'll host St. Agnes at Tiger Gym.