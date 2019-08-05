Corbin could be big factor for Aggies in 2019

The Texas A&M football team practiced in fulls pad on Monday for the first time during preseason camp. It was the fifth practice of preseason camp. The team was on the Coolidge Grass Fields for about two and a half hours.

This season sophomore Jashaun Corbin should be Texas A&M's lead running back replacing Trayveon Williams who declared for the draft after his junior season and was picked by Cincinnati in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Corbin was committed to Florida state when Jimbo Fisher was the Seminoles head coach. When Fisher left Florida State to come to Aggieland, Corbin decommitted and gave Texas A&M a look and wound up coming to College Station.

Now he has a chance to play a big role for the Aggies this season after playing running back and returning kick-offs last season.

Corbin said, "Coach Fisher likes guys who can do everything as far as run the ball, catching the ball, being able to return, pass protection and just being a high IQ guy so I feel like I could play a big role in this offense and for this team."

Fisher feels Corbin can do everything. "There's nothing he can't do on a football field and he's very intelligent." Fisher added, "We have to be smart too, we can't overuse him but we have him in different spots and we can pick and choose and keep developing guys behind him."

In 2018 as a freshman Corbin ran for 346 yards and had a rushing touchdown. He also returned a kick-off for a touchdown against Arkansas.

The Aggies first game of the 2019 season will be August 29 against Texas State at Kyle Field. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.