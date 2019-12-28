Corbin headed to Florida State

Running back Jashaun Corbin announced on social media Saturday that is he transferring to Florida State. Corbin started two games this season before suffering a season ending hamstring injury against Clemson.

In 2019 Corbin rushed for 137 yards and a touchdown in two games. He also caught six passes for 16 yards and one touchdowns. As a freshman in 2018 Corbin rushed 346 yards and scored a touchdown. He also returned 12 kick-offs for 422 yards. Corbin returned the opening kick-off against Arkansas 100 yards for a touchdown in his freshman season.

Corbin will be returning to his home state. He is from Rockledge, Florida.