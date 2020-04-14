Coronavirus pandemic kept A&M men's swimming from potentially best national finish ever

COVID-19 had a profound affect on the Texas A&M men's swimming and diving team when it canceled the NCAA Championships back in March.

The Aggies were expected to make history at this year's meet in Indianapolis. Texas A&M's previous best finish at the National Meet was 10th back in 1999. This year the Aggies were expected to not only break into the top 10, but there was a chance they could have stepped on the team podium for the first time ever.

"The NCAA's is really your moment usually and that's what people remember. They remember how you did at the NCAA championships," said men's head coach Jay Holmes.

"This past season was the best team we'd ever put together! People around the country were recognizing that. I know our team was obviously disappointed. You see all of our relays were in the top eight in the the NCAA'S. There aren't very many teams that can say that. That all five of your relays are in the top eight. Our two divers were in great positions. Kurtis Matthews and Victor Povzner, they were in great position. Kurtis had a shot to win both one and three meter. He was for sure in my mind going to be in the top three. Our diving coach Jay Lerew told us all year that if Kurtis keeps doing this there aren't going to be very many people who can touch him. Third or fourth is what we had in our minds. The top two Cal and Texas we're going to finish first and second. They were pretty far ahead of everybody else. But the race for 3rd through 7th could have been any one of five teams and that's where we were going to be third to seventh," concluded Holmes.