Cougars drop season opener 52-14

The College Station Cougars kicked off the 2019 season at Legacy Stadium in Katy against the Richmond Foster Falcons and lost 52-14.

Richmond Foster jumped out to a hot start and the Cougars had their hands full, falling behind 28-0 by halftime. College Station finally got on the board in the 3rd quarter with a Austin Sosa touchdown pass to Roderick Brown, but the Falcons were just too much to handle.

The Cougars will have 2 weeks to rebound after a tough loss when the Huntsville Hornets come to College Station on September 13th.