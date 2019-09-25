Cougars open district play Thursday night

The College Station football team will open District 8-5A Division I play Thursday night against Caney Creek. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Woodforest Bank in Shenandoah.

The Cougars and Panthers have faced each other in the past but those game won't help the Cougars in Thursday's contest. College Station head coach Steve Huff said, "There is a little unknown about Caney Creek, a new coach. We get a couple of videos on them. At the same time you are not real familiar with the team like you have been in the past." Huff added, "We played them a few years so you kind of have an idea of how they are going to attack you and how they are going to defend you but right now we really don't have that this year. It's just totally different. It's a different look for us so the interesting part is going into it it's a new opponent."

College Station beat Caney Creek last season 70-0. This season the Panthers have 1-2 record.