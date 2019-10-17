Cougars will look to rebound Friday against Magnolia

The College Station Cougars (4-2, 2-1) suffered their first district loss last week to Lufkin (5-1, 3-0) on the road 31-21 and tomorrow night will look to rebound against Magnolia (4-2, 2-1).

Two weeks ago the Bulldogs nearly knocked off the first place Panthers and Cougar Head Coach Steve Huff is expecting a big challenge.

"Magnolia played the brakes off Lufkin two weeks ago. It will be a very, very highly competitive football game. It was a three point game right till the end of the fourth quarter so looking at Magnolia they are a big physical team and they do a great job. They've got a bunch of kids returning from last year's team that was a very, very good team so looking at this game it's going to be a very, very close match.," said Huff.

It was a year ago.

Brandon Williams connecting with Brandon Joseph on the game winning touchdown pass in overtime as the Cougars beat Magnolia 41-38 on the road.

Friday's game will kickoff at 7:30 at Cougar Field.