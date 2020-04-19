Cowboys Could Target Cornerback, Pass Rusher at Top of Draft

The Dallas Cowboys can say cornerback and defensive end are their two biggest needs in the draft because those were their two biggest losses in free agency. Dallas is back in the first-round business with the 17th overall pick. The Cowboys sat out opening night a year ago after sending their first-rounder to Oakland in a 2018 midseason trade for receiver Amari Cooper. The possibilities for that pick could include Florida cornerback CJ Henderson and LSU edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson.