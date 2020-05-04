Cowboys waive QB Cooper Rush amid Dalton signing

The Cowboys made another change to their quarterback room.

Dallas waived backup Cooper Rush to clear a roster spot for new No. 2 Andy Dalton, the team announced Monday. Dalton officially signed his one-year, $3 million deal that includes $4 million in incentives depending on playing time in the regular season, reaching the playoffs and playing in said postseason games, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

There hasn't been much opportunity in recent seasons behind Dak Prescott. Rush attempted a grand total of three passes over three years. Only Dallas wide receivers have thrown the ball aside from Prescott the past two seasons.

The arrival of Dalton, who started all but a handful of games for the Bengals over the past nine seasons, creates a different dynamic for both of the Cowboys' veteran QBs.