Cowser Named Preseason All-America by Collegiate Baseball

Collegiate Baseball Newspaper unveiled its 2020 Preseason All-America squads on Tuesday morning with Sam Houston State sophomore Colton Cowser landing on the third team.

Cowser ranked in the honors after a breakout freshman season in 2019, including being named a freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball, D1Baseball and Baseball America.

The Southland Conference Hitter of the Year last season, he produced a .361/.450/602 slash line as a true freshman, finishing with seven homers, 54 RBI and 31 total extra-base hits in helping the Kats to their second straight SLC title and third in the last four seasons.

He then parlayed that into a spot on the Team USA Collegiate National Team where he became the first Bearkat in school history and the first Southland Conference player since UT Arlington’s Michael Choice in 2009 to do so.

Cowser and the Bearkats will kick off the 2020 season on February 14 at Don Sanders Stadium against Saint Mary’s. Season tickets are on sale at GoBearkats.com.