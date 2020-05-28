Cowser, Rogers earn academic All-SLC honors

The Southland Conference announced its academic all-conference teams for the 2020 baseball season on Thursday morning, with Colton Cowser and Jack Rogers each earning honors.

Cowser, a sophomore who holds a 3.66 GPA in construction management, was named to the first team. Meanwhile Rogers, a junior who owns a 3.25 GPA in entrepreneurship, was named to the second team.

The pair was a big part of the Kats' attack in 2020 before the season was cut short after just 14 games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cowser started all 14 games for the Kats in center field and led the Kats and was tied for sixth in the SLC with 14 runs scored. The 2019 SLC Hitter of the Year and a preseason all-SLC first team choice, he also ranked in the top 10 in the SLC in stolen bases.

The sophomore reached base in 13 of 14 games played and scored at least one run in 11 games, including an SLC-high five runs in the series finale against Loyola Marymount.

For Rogers, the preseason all-SLC second team choice was turning in a great two-way season before the year was cut short. The Spring native ranked third in the SLC in batting average, second in slugging, eighth in RBI, second in double and first in triples. Those numbers made him one of the top players in the league at the plate, but he also was making his mark on the mound where he made three pitching appearances, starting Tuesday midweek games against both Texas and Louisiana Tech.

In those appearances he posted a 5.40 ERA and struck out nine hitters in 8.1 innings, holding hitters to a .233 average.

The Kats split their 14 games in 2020, closing the year with a 6-2 win over HBU on March 8 before the year was abruptly brought to a close.