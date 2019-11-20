Crawford ends Burton's volleyball season with 4 set win in 2A semifinals

The Burton Lady Panthers saw its volleyball season come to a close following a 12-25, 20-25, 25-22, 20-25 loss to Crawford at the Class 2A State Semifinals at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.

After losing the first two sets, Burton, who was making its 3rd trip to the state tournament, was able to win the 3rd behind the arm of Kyndal Coufal, who finished with a match high 20 kills, and Alex Countouriotis who added 34 assist.

Crawford got 17 kills from Anne Williams as the Lady Pirates advance to the Class 2A State Championship Match Friday at 3 p.m.

Crawford won the 2A State Championship in 2017. They are making their 4th trip to the state tournament.