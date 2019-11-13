Crockett QB Bedford named Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week

Six Texas high school football stars have been recognized in the eleventh week of the 2019 Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program.

In its fourteenth consecutive year, Ford Motor Company’s Player of the Week program is again honoring six outstanding student-athletes each week of the 2019 regular season, recognizing one player in each of the state’s six athletic classifications. The winners are chosen for athletic achievements on the field, as well as for outstanding scholarship and community involvement. These players are the embodiment of Ford’s Go Further commitment.

This week’s winning athletes join a long list of remarkable players recognized for their exceptional efforts.

Week 11 winners

Class 6-A: Garrett Nussmeier, Junior, Quarterback, Flower Mound-Marcus

Flower Mound-Marcus quarterback Garrett Nussmeier was 26 for 37, 457 passing yards and five touchdowns in a 48-42 overtime win over rival Lewisville Fighting Farmers at the annual “Battle of the Axe.”

Class 5-A: Jordan Jenkins, Junior, Running Back, Lindale

In a 64-50 shootout with Jacksonville, Lindale running back Jordan Jenkins carried 25 times for 271 yards and put in eight touchdowns. During the last two weeks, the junior accounted for 52 carries, 498 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Class 4-A: Lorenz Handy, Senior, Linebacker, Wilmer-Hutchins

Wilmer-Hutchins’ linebacker Lorenz Handy put on a defensive show with 17 tackles, two TFLs, four pass breakups and three interceptions in a 38-28 win. The victory wrapped up a playoff spot for the Eagles.

Class 3-A: Jordan Bedford, Senior, Quarterback, Crockett

Crockett quarterback Jordan Bedford turned in a dominating performance as the Bulldogs defeated state-ranked Franklin 60-33. Bedford contributed six touchdowns for the win. He was 13-16-0 passing for 388 yards with five touchdowns, added 36 yards rushing and an additional touchdown on the ground. Bedford leads a Crockett offense that averages 42 points a game.

Class 2-A: Devon Womack, Senior, Quarterback, Rivercrest

In a nail-biting win over Honey Grove, Rivercrest quarterback Devon Womack carried 33 times for 322 yards and five touchdowns. Womack passed for another touchdown, winning the game 42-34.

Private: KeAon Griffin, Senior, Running Back & Defensive Back, Victoria-St. Joseph

Victoria-St. Joseph’s KeAon Griffin led the Flyers to a 46-12 victory over Cypress Christian playing on both sides of the ball. The senior's game night achievements included: rushing 17-295 yards, three touchdowns, a 12-yard touchdown pass, a 64-yard interception return for a touchdown, seven tackles and one pass breakup.