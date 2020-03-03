Crockett boys' basketball moves past Academy 58-52 in regional quarterfinals

The Crockett boys basketball team beat Academy 58-52 in the regional quarterfinals Tuesday night at Tiger Gym.

Academy led 25-22 at halftime and increased their lead 32-25 midway through the third quarter. Crockett came storming back to take the lead, highlighted by a four point play from Jordan Bedford. Bedford caught fire in the fourth quarter to help put the Bulldogs ahead 43-36 with two minutes left to play. Missed free throws from the Bulldogs allowed the Bees to come storming back and make it a one possession game in the final minute. Crockett was able to hold off Academy 58-52.

Crockett moves on to the regional tournament at Waco Midway High School. The Bulldogs will play Coldspring in the regional semifinals Friday at 6:00 pm.