The Troy Trojans outscored Crockett 21-0 in the fourth quarter and advanced to the 3rd of the Class 3A Division I Playoffs with a 50-33 win over Crockett Friday night at Tiger Field in College Station.

Crockett scored first, led at the half and after 3 quarters, but giving up three Trojan touchdowns in the 4th quarter did in the Bulldogs.

Crockett ends its season at 9-3