Crosstown Showdown returns to Merrill Green Stadium

A&M Consolidated and Bryan will meet for the 32nd time Thursday night as they renew the Crosstown Showdown rivalry. The Tigers lead the all-time series 21-10.

Consol beat Bryan 20-0 last season. It was the Tigers' third straight win in the series. Prior to that Bryan had won two straight games in the series.

The two teams may be in different classifications now but the rivalry still has a lot of meaning. Viking head coach Ross Rogers said, "We kept the game because of that. We knew by then we would be 6A but there's not a lot of difference." Rogers added, "We're just as close to them in enrollment as we are to anybody else we play in 6A. We're probably 600 bigger than them and we're probably 600 or 700 smaller than everybody else."

Tiger head coach Lee Fedora was a part of this game when he was at A&M Consolidated playing for then Consol head coach Ross Rogers so he knows just how much this game means. "I've always told them even back when I played it was a great rivalry game and we're excited about it." Fedora added, "Even back in the day when there was teams that were ranked higher than the other ones it was always close ballgames and if you look at our last two years it was not high scoring games, it was close games so we have to expect a good game again."

The Tigers and Vikings are scheduled to kick-off at 7:00 Thursday night at Merrill Green Stadium.