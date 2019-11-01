Cubs clobber Grizzlies at home

The Brenham Cubs (7-2, 5-1) clobbered the Leander Glenn Grizzlies (5-4, 4-2) at home in convincing fashion, 48-7.

The Cubs put up 27 points in the first quarter against the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies only points of the game came from a fourth and short at the two-yard line from a quarterback sneak by Drew McQuire.

Brenham's last points from their first string would come early in the second half as quarterback Garrison Weiss would run 45 yards for the touchdown to lead 41-7.

The Cubs will travel to Pflugerville for their last game of district before playoffs as they take on the Weiss Wolves.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.