Cupp to be sidelined with left ankle injury suffered Monday during scrimmage

Texas A&M Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher announced after practice on Tuesday that freshman tight end Baylor Cupp is out with a left ankle injury.

Cupp was an early enrollee in January out of Brock High School and expected to compete for the Aggies' starting job, following the departure of All-American Jace Sternberger to the NFL.

Fisher said Cupp suffered the injury during Monday's scrimmage and underwent surgery on Tuesday. "He had a plate put on his ankle and tibia on the lower part of his leg so he will be out for a little while." Fisher added, "He just got rolled up on. That was the only major injury we had in the scrimmage."

The second year A&M head coach would not speculate on how long Cupp would be sidelined but did say the team has plenty of tight ends and the young tight ends are really good.