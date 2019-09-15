Dak double: Cowboys' Prescott beats Redskins with legs, arm

Dak Prescott carved up the Washington Redskins' defense with his arm and his legs, completing 26 of 30 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for 69 yards in a 31-21 Dallas Cowboys victory Sunday to improve to 2-0.

A week after putting up a perfect 158.3 QB rating, Prescott responded from an interception to lead Dallas on consecutive touchdown drives of 97, 83 and 75 yards. He's the first Cowboys quarterback to compile seven touchdown passes in the first two games of the season since Don Meredith in 1966.

On the verge of a contract extension that's expected to guarantee him over $30 million, Prescott connected with three receivers on the touchdowns: Devin Smith, Jason Witten and Amari Cooper. Less than two weeks removed from ending his holdout and agreeing to a $90 million, six-year deal, Ezekiel Elliott had his workload increased to 23 carries for 111 yards and ran for a touchdown.

It was a game that felt like it was being played deep in the heart of Texas - an entire side of the lower bowl was full of blue and white Cowboys jerseys, who just about outnumbered Redskins fans. Sounds of "Coop" filled the stadium after Cooper's catches, and there was a loud "DE-FENSE" chant when Washington had the ball.

The Redskins (0-2) got a rushing touchdown from Adrian Peterson and passing TDs from Case Keenum to Paul Richardson and rookie Terry McLaurin. But their banged-up defense playing without two starters struggled to contain Prescott or cover his receivers.

No time was that more evident than when Prescott and Smith torched cornerback Josh Norman for a 51-yard TD in the second quarter. Later in the first half, Prescott faked a handoff and busted a 42-yard run that featured a stiff-arm of Norman, who this week said "anybody can" throw like Dak with as much time as he had against the Giants last week .

OLD-GUY HISTORY

With his 2-yard score late in the second quarter, Witten became the fifth tight end in NFL history with 70-plus touchdown catches. The 37-year-old has two this season after coming out of retirement.

Peterson rushed for his 107th career touchdown, breaking a tie with Hall of Famer Jim Brown for fifth on the all-time list. Peterson started for Washington in place of injured running back Derrius Guice a week after being inactive.

PENALTIES GALORE

The teams combined for seven holding penalties in the first half alone. By the time all was said and done, Dallas had eight accepted penalties for 67 yards and Washington had six for 44 yards.

INJURIES

Cowboys: Lost DE Antwaun Woods in the second quarter with a left knee injury. ...WR Tavon Austin was out with a concussion.

Redskins: S Montae Nicholson left briefly with a foot injury that appeared to bother him even after he returned. ... TE Vernon Davis missed a handful of plays with an eye injury. ... Played without TE Jordan Reed (concussion), DL Jonathan Allen (knee), CB Quinton Dunbar (knee) and CB Fabian Moreau (ankle).

UP NEXT

Cowboys: host the winless Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Redskins: host the Chicago Bears on Monday, Sept. 23.

