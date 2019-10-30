Dance, Davidson garner NCEA Rider of the Month Honors

Texas A&M Equestrian's Caroline Dance and Ashley Davidson were named National Collegiate Equestrian Association October Riders of the Month, the NCEA Selection Committee announced Tuesday.

Dance was awarded the Dover Saddlery Flat Rider of the Month, and Davidson was named the Shorty's Horsemanship Rider of the Month.

Dance posted a 2-0-1 record, tallying two Most Outstanding Player honors against then-No. 10 Fresno State and then-No. 2 Georgia. The West Chester, Pennsylvania native posted a team-high score of 85, the team’s second-highest score this season, against the Bulldogs’ Maddy Darst to lead the Flat squad to a 3-2 victory, helping upset Georgia on the road.

Davidson recorded a perfect 3-0 mark in Horsemanship, adding a MOP versus TCU’s Josie Mootz to help lead the Horsemanship squad to an undefeated October, outscoring their opponents 10-3. Against Fresno State, Davidson recorded a season-high 75.5, before her 70.5-69.5 victory over Georgia’s Maddie Fiorante.

No. 2 Texas A&M (2-1, 1-0 SEC) hosts No. 8 South Carolina in its home opener November 1 at 11 a.m. CT at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. Admission to the meet is free.