Dave Campbell's Texas Football high school rankings

LEWISVILLE, Texas (AP) - Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's high school football rankings following Week 2, distributed by The Associated Press, with rank, team and team's record in parentheses, last week's result and last week's ranking:
CLASS 6A
Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank
1.;Duncanville (2-0);W: 56-3, Dallas South Oak Cliff;1
2.;Katy (2-0);W: 56-14, Humble Atascocita;2
3.;Allen (2-0);W: 38-24, Dickinson;3
4.;Longview (2-0);W: 53-0, Marshall;4
5.;Galena Park North Shore (1-1);W: 38-7, Fort Bend Ridge Point;5
6.;Austin Westlake (2-0);W: 35-7, Cypress Ranch;6
7.;Denton Guyer (2-0);W: 40-36, Cedar Hill;7
8.;Southlake Carroll (2-0);W: 50-9, Colleyville Heritage;9
9.;Beaumont West Brook (2-0);W: 61-21, Houston Strake Jesuit;10
10.;Converse Judson (2-0);W: 52-14, SA Wagner;11
11.;Cy Fair (2-0);W: 44-0, Cypress Park;12
12.;DeSoto (2-0);W: 55-27, Dallas Jesuit;14
13.;Arlington Martin (2-0);W: 33-14, Lewisville Hebron;18
14.;Spring Westfield (2-0);W: 30-2, Alief Taylor;17
15.;Austin Vandegrift (2-0);W: 14-0, Killeen Ellison;15
16.;Humble Atascocita (1-1);L: 56-14, Katy;8
17.;The Woodlands (1-1);W: 31-10, Houston Lamar;20
18.;Lake Travis (1-1);W: 48-26, Mansfield Timberview;21
19.;Dickinson (1-1);L: 38-24, Allen;13
20.;Cedar Hill (0-2);L: 40-36, Denton Guyer;19
21.;Arlington (2-0);W: 38-14, Trophy Club Nelson;22
22.;Cibolo Steele (2-0);W: 34-21, SA Reagan;24
23.;Pearland (2-0);W: 49-23, Houston Memorial;23
24.;Midland Lee (2-0);W: 35-21, Abilene;25
25.;Klein Collins (2-0);W: 17-7, League City Clear Springs;NR
___
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank
1.;Dallas Highland Park (2-0);W: Mesquite Horn, 52-25;1
2.;Denton Ryan (2-0);W: Keller Fossil Ridge, 24-0;2
3.;Frisco Lone Star (2-0);W: Denton, 75-0;4
4.;Alvin Shadow Creek (2-0);W: Magnolia, 49-0;5
5.;Lufkin (1-1);W: Nacogdoches, 44-0;8
6.;Angleton (1-0);Idle;7
7.;Hutto (2-0);W: Liberty Hill, 42-14;9
8.;Richmond Foster (1-1);L Fort Bend Travis, 49-35;3
9.;Lancaster (1-1);W: West Mesquite, 64-20;NR
10.;SA Wagner (1-1);L: Converse Judson, 52-14;6
___
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank
1.;Aledo (1-1);W: Linces UVM Toluca (Mex), 63-0;1
2.;Fort Bend Marshall (2-0);W: Fort Bend Hightower, 19-0;2
3.;CC Calallen (2-0);W: CC Flour Bluff, 24-10;3
4.;Huntsville (2-0);W: Port Neches-Groves, 27-10;4
5.;Manvel (2-0);W: Crosby, 39-27;5
6.;A&M Consolidated (2-0);W: Bryan, 49-7;6
7.;Lubbock Cooper (2-0);W: Lubbock Coronado, 35-21;9
8.;Port Lavaca Calhoun (2-0);W: Stafford, 63-14;NR
9.;Burleson Centennial (2-0);W: Denison, 53-34;NR
10.;Boerne Champion (2-0);W: SA Veterans Memorial, 54-41;NR
___
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank
1.;Argyle (2-0);W: 49-35, Waco La Vega;3
2.;Carthage (2-0);W: 49-7, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau;2
3.;Waco La Vega (1-1);L: 49-35, Argyle;1
4.;Sealy (2-0);W: 29-0, Navasota;6
5.;Paris (1-1);W: 42-7, Terrell;7
6.;Liberty Hill (1-1);L: 42-14, Hutto;4
7.;Lampasas (2-0);W: 66-27, Lago Vista;9
8.;Decatur (2-0);W: 49-42, Alvarado;10
9.;Columbia (2-0);W: 34-20, Wharton;NR
10.;Dumas (2-0);W: 48-28, Amarillo Caprock;NR
___
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank
1.;Texarkana Pleasant Grove (2-0);W: 40-7, Henderson;1
2.;Jasper (1-0);W: 65-14, Bridge City;2
3.;West Orange-Stark (2-0);W: 36-14, Little Cypress-Mauriceville;3
4.;Waco Connally (2-0);W: 35-17, Glen Rose;5
5.;Gilmer (2-0);W: 41-21, Van;6
6.;Lubbock Estacado (2-0);W: 30-24, Pampa;8
7.;Graham (2-0);W: 56-0, Mineral Wells;9
8.;Sunnyvale (2-0);W: 52-13, Van Alstyne;10
9.;Midland Greenwood (2-0);W: 35-14, Hereford;NR
10.;Robinson (2-0);W: 53-3, Gatesville;NR
___
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank
1.;Grandview (2-0);W: Hillsboro, 45-17;1
2.;Malakoff (2-0);W: Emory Rains, 76-7;2
3.;Cameron Yoe (1-0);Idle;3
4.;Atlanta (1-1);W: Gladewater, 35-28;5
5.;Wall (2-0);W: Cisco, 20-13;6
6.;Yoakum (1-1);W: Cuero, 40-21;7
7.;Gladewater (1-1);L: Atlanta, 35-28;4
8.;East Chambers (2-0);W: Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson, 37-20;9
9.;Jefferson (2-0);W: Center, 51-28;10
10.;Bushland (2-0);W: Dalhart, 61-6;NR
___
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank
1.;Newton (2-0);W: Silsbee, 52-21;1
2.;Canadian (2-0);W: Amarillo River Road, 42-14;2
3.;East Bernard (2-0);W: Hitchcock, 49-12;4
4.;Abernathy (2-0);W: Sundown, 42-9;8
5.;Gunter (1-1);L: Pottsboro, 27-14;3
6.;Daingerfield (1-1);W: Tatum, 14-0;6
7.;Holliday (1-1);W: Boyd, 13-7;7
8.;Rogers (2-0);W: Bruceville-Eddy, 63-27;10
9.;Clifton (1-1);L: Crawford, 16-12;5
10.;Cisco (1-1);L: Wall, 20-13;9
___
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank
1.;Refugio (2-0);W: 35-6, Goliad;1
2.;Shiner (2-0);W: 38-14, Vanderbilt Industrial;2
3.;San Saba (2-0);W: 59-0, Harper;3
4.;Mason (1-1);W: 43-0 Johnson City;4
5.;San Augustine (1-0);Idle;5
6.;Panhandle (2-0);W: 50-7, Memphis;6
7.;New Deal (2-0);W: 43-12, Muleshoe;7
8.;Garrison (1-0);W: 38-32, Crockett;8
9.;Tenaha (2-0);W: 47-0, Lovelady;9
10.;Hawley (2-0);W: 36-9, Bangs;10
___
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank
1.;Hamlin (2-0);W: 44-15, Wheeler;3
2.;Grapeland (2-0);W: 38-14, Cayuga;5
3.;Albany (2-0);W: 28-21, Dublin;6
4.;Wellington (2-0);W: 34-15, Frederick, Okla;7
5.;Mart (1-1);L: 20-3, Holland;1
6.;Falls City (1-1);L: 41-8, Poth;2
7.;Burton (2-0);W: 28-7, Milano;8
8.;Gruver (2-0);W: 54-0, Sunray;9
9.;Muenster (2-0);W: 24-22, Lindsay;10
10.;Bremond (2-0);W: 20-18, Thorndale;NR
___
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank
1.;Milford (2-0);W: Abbott, 60-14;2
2.;White Deer (2-0);W: Paducah, 28-20;1
3.;McLean (2-0);W: Groom, 75-28;3
4.;Sterling City (2-0);W: Imperial Buena Vista, 54-0;4
5.;Garden City (2-0);W: Morton, 69-8;5
6.;Leakey (2-0);W: Medina, 46-0;6
7.;Gail Borden County (2-0);W: Westbrook, 62-30;8
8.;Balmorhea (2-0);W: Barksdale Nueces Canyon, 80-34;9
9.;Ira (2-0);W: Ackerly Sands, 54-7;NR
10.;Paducah (1-1);L: White Deer, 28-20;NR
___
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank
1.;Jayton (2-0);W: Aspermont, 70-38;1
2.;Strawn (1-1);W: Gorman, 65-16;3
3.;Richland Springs (1-0);Idle;2
4.;Oakwood (2-0);W: Aquilla, 53-8;4
5.;Matador Motley County (2-0);W: Hart, 60-14;5
6.;Grandfalls-Royalty (2-0);W: West Texas Homeschool, 74-19;7
7.;Blanket (2-0);W: Lometa, 47-0;9
8.;Blackwell (2-0);W: Roscoe Highland, 30-16;8
9.;Calvert (1-0);Idle;10
10.;Iredell (1-1);L: Avalon, 79-32;6
___
11-MAN PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Rank;School (Record);Week 2;LW
1.;Dallas Bishop Dunne (2-0);W: Dallas Skyline, 16-13;2
2.;Dallas Parish Episcopal (1-0);W: Cedar Hill Trinity, 33-27 (OT);5
3.;Dallas Bishop Lynch (1-1);W: Ennis, 41-34;3
4.;Cedar Hill Trinity (1-1);L: Dallas Parish Episcopal, 33-27 (OT);1
5.;Fort Worth Nolan (2-0);W: Waxahachie Life, 74-26;NR
___
6-MAN PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Rank;School (Record);Week 2;LW
1.;Baytown Christian (2-0);W: Lake Jackson Brazosport, 54-32;1
2.;Gainesville Lone Star North (1-0);Idle;2
3.;Houston Emery-Weiner (2-0);W: High Island, 51-20;3
4.;Dallas Lakehill Prep (1-0);Idle;4
5.;Bulverde Bracken (1-1);W: Round Rock Concordia, 58-40;5