Davis would love to kick off pro career on hometown NFL team

There are several Texas A&M players that hope to hear their names called with defensive tackle Justin Madubuike is expected to be the first Aggie drafted. He's projected to be a late second round pick on Friday.

Wide Receiver Quartney Davis will likely be a weekend selection.

Davis is from Langham Creek and had 54 receptions for over 600 yards and four touchdowns for the Aggies last season. He chose Texas A&M because he liked playing close to his family, so if the Houston Texans drafted him that would great with him.

"Oh it would be awesome," exclaimed Davis! "That would be like a dream come true!! I would always like to play in Houston to be close to my family I wouldn't say it was my favorite team growing up but it was something that I always thought about. In college I decided to stay home and play close to my family so they could continue to watch me play so it would be awesome to have that," wrapped up Davis.

The draft begins Thursday night and wraps up on Saturday. It will be broadcast on the NFL Network and ESPN.