DeLoach Selected in Second Round of MLB Draft

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
Texas A&M junior outfielder Zach DeLoach was selected in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft. The Seattle Mariners chose DeLoach with the 43rd overall pick.

DeLoach was scorching hot through all four weeks of the season, batting .421 with team highs in runs (25), hits (24), home runs (6), RBI (17), slugging percentage (.789) and on-base percentage (.547). He added 14 walks, three doubles and six stolen bases.

The Lewisville, Texas, native ranked third in the nation with 25 runs along with ranking in the top 50 in home runs (19th), on-base percentage (21st), total bases (23rd – 45) and batting average (50th). He was also one of the toughest in the nation to strikeout, with just one K per 19.0 at-bats, ranking 15th in the country.

DeLoach tore up the Cape Cod League last summer. He led the league with a .353 batting average, pounding out eight doubles, one triple, five home runs and 23 RBI while stealing eight bases in 37 games for the Falmouth Commodores. DeLoach hit .260 as a freshman in 2018, tallying 37 runs, 10 doubles, five triples, two home runs and 27 RBI in 61 games. Last season, he logged 27 runs, four doubles, one triple, three home runs and 16 RBI in 56 games.

With Asa Lacy picked by the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday with the fourth overall pick, it marks the second consecutive season the Aggies have had two players selected in the first two rounds. Last season, Braden Shewmake (1st – 21st pick) and John Doxakis (2nd round – 61st pick) went in the first two rounds. It marks the earliest two Aggies have gone in the draft since 2012 when Tyler Naquin and Michael Wacha were selected in the first round with the 15th and 19th picks, respectively.

The Aggies have had at least two players selected in every draft since 1984.

