DeLoach and Lacy garner Baseball America Preseason All-America status

Texas A&M juniors Asa Lacy and Zach DeLoach were named to the Baseball America Preseason All-America Team, the publication announced Monday.

Lacy was named a first-team pitcher while DeLoach was touted as a third-team outfielder.

Baseball America All-America Teams are unique in that Major League Baseball scouting directors vote on them.

Lacy has has picked up first team recognition in all four Preseason All-America teams named in the winter flurry of all-star squads, including D1Baskeball.com, Collegiate Baseball and Perfect Game/Rawlings.

The accolade marks the first preseason All-America honor for DeLoach who tore up the Cape Cod League over the summer. He led the league with a .353 batting average, pounding out eight doubles, one triple, five home runs and 23 RBI while stealing eight bases in 37 games for the Falmouth Commodores.

DeLoach hit .260 as a freshman in 2018, tallying 37 runs, 10 doubles, five triples, two home runs and 27 RBI in 61 games. Last season, the Lewisville, Texas-product logged 27 runs, four doubles, one triple, three home runs and 16 RBI in 56 games.

Lacy earned National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) All-America Third Team recognition last year, as well as reaping Perfect Game/Rawlings College All-America Honorable Mention.

The Kerrville, Texas, native logged an 8-4 record with 2.13 ERA in 2019, leading the nation in fewest hits allowed per nine innings (4.97). He also ranked eighth in strikeouts per nine innings (13.2) and ninth in strikeouts (130). Lacy was chosen to play for the USA Baseball 2019 Collegiate National Team and was named a Golden Spikes Award semifinalist for his performance as a sophomore.

Lacy helped the Aggie pitching staff set a new single-season school record for strikeouts in a season with 673 in 2019.

The Aggies open the 2020 campaign on February 14 when they host the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks to start a three-game series on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.