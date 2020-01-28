Deadmon named SEC Men’s Runner of the Week

Texas A&M Track and Field's Bryce Deadmon earned SEC Co-Men's Runner of the Week, announced by the league office Tuesday afternoon.

"It's a great honor for Bryce [Deadmon]," said head coach Pat Henry. "He had the best two quarters [400m] of the night. It was exciting to see, and it will be even more exciting to see what else he's got in store for the rest of the season."

Deadmon won the 400 meters, clocked at 45.86, 1.21 seconds ahead of the field. His quarter-mile time ranks second in the country this season, just .01 seconds behind North Carolina A&T's Randolph Ross. Deadmon posted an impressive split in the 4x400m relay, registering 45.83 seconds, as the Aggie's mile relay recorded the fastest time in the SEC this season at 3:07.31.

The Aggies have their first road trip of the season, as they head to Lubbock, Texas for the two-day Texas Tech Invitational starting on Friday, January 31.

Visit 12thman.com and follow @Aggietrk on twitter for updates and results.

SEC Track and Field Weekly Honors – Jan. 28, 2020

Men's Co-Runner of the Week: Langston Jackson, Kentucky

Men's Co-Runner of the Week: Bryce Deadmon, Texas A&M

Men's Field-Athlete of the Week: Ja'Mari Ward, Missouri

Men's Freshman of the Week: Kyle Garland, Georgia

Women's Co-Runner of the Week: Abby Steiner, Kentucky

Women's Co-Runner of the Week: Alexis Holmes, Kentucky

Women's Co-Field Athlete of the Week: Ellen Ekholm, Kentucky

Women's Co-Field Athlete of the Week: Shey Taiwo, Ole Miss

Women's Freshman of the Week: Jasmine Mitchell, Ole Miss