Defense feels it's getting better despite Clemson loss

The 16th ranked Texas A&M football team will host Lamar Saturday night looking to get back in the win column after losing to top ranked Clemson last Saturday.

In that game the Aggies did a pretty good job of slowing down Clemson's explosive offense holding them to 24 points.

The Tigers finished with 389 total yards.

The Aggie secondary had the challenge of going up against Heisman hopeful Trevor Lawrence, but they held the Tiger quarterback to 268 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception.

It was another pretty good performance for the secondary this season.

"I think they are getting better and better each week, coverages and knowing where their help is and I think knowing each other and knowing how to play the coverage and the different situations," said head coach Jimbo Fisher.

"They have played very well and played the ball for the most part very well. A couple of times we didn't in that game. We had a couple of ball that they caught that we should have knocked down I thought but misjudged it but for the most part have played the ball very well," concluded Fisher.

"After last year there was a lot of criticism towards those guys and I have just really seen them take that and have a chip on their shoulder and they have attacked it every day and have improved leaps and bounds since then," added A&M linebacker Anthony Hines.

This season the Aggies lead the SEC in interceptions with five.

