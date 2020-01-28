Deuel's two goals propel Cougs over Rudder

The College Station Lady Cougars improved to 2-0 in district play Tuesday night with a 2-0 victory over the Rudder Rangers. The Cougs notched both goals in the first half. At the 19:00 minute mark, Taylor Deuel pounced on a loose ball 10 yards from goal and fired a high shot past the goalie for a 1-0 lead.

Just before halftime, Deuel struck again, receiving a nice pass from Lauren Hanik at the top of the 18 before hitting a nice left footed shot just over the goalie to give the Cougs a 2-0 lead. Keira Herron had the shutout in goal for the Cougs.

The Lady Cougar JV beat the Lady Rangers 8-0. Kelsey Slater had two goals while Kalan Breedlove, Kylie McRaven, Sarah Del Rio, Robin Loopstra, and Reese Maxwell each had one goal, and the other was an own goal. McRaven and Shaley Lewis had an assist apiece. Mackenzie Martin had one save to secure the shutout. The Lady Cougars' next game will be against Waller on Friday at home, with the JV starting at 5 and the varsity game to follow.