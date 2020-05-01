Devin Price making lots of adjustments during first college semester

Back in July Devin Price announced he was committing to Texas A&M to play college football.

Devin knew graduating early and going through spring drills would give him extra time to adapt to college and make the transition to Division One athletics.

Little did he know that the coronavirus pandemic would close down the Texas A&M campus and cancel spring practice.

Price was a two time honorable mention All State receiver for the A&M Consolidated Tigers and was anxious to make the transition to the next level. After a solid off season thanks to A&M's 4th quarter drills, Devin felt he was in the best shape of his life and ready for spring practice.

"That fourth quarter drill is no joke. It got me in the best shape of my life and the whole team was in the best shape of their life. As it goes on your body gets used to it and it's just a great workout," said the A&M freshman.

While practicing as a team is not happening, Devin knows individual work is a must.

"When I wake up in the morning I'll run a mile or two and then I'm coming home and doing whatever I need to do during the day. And then I'll come at night time and have a little weights and stuff in the garage. Just the big thing is while other people aren't working you've got to make sure that you are working. A good amount of athletes aren't doing anything right now. Just sitting at home, but you've got to tell yourself you've got to go work out And you've got to push yourself everyday to stay in shape," added Price.

The coronavirus has turned everyone's life upside down, but has created some positives. One of those is emphasizing the importance of family.

"It is definitely a positive to come back home and spend some time with the family. That's the kind of stuff that you might take for granted, but you don't take for granted now. You're with your family and need to spend some time with your family during this quarantine," concluded Price.

And on an individual note Price is wrapping up his first college semester in the next few weeks.

