The Thorndale girls basketball team beat North Zulch 62-44 Tuesday night in a Class 2A bi-district game at Rudder High School. Makayla Lafferty led the Lady Dogs in scoring with 16 points. Savana Taylor scored 12 points. Ashley Pesl finished with 10 points.

Thorndale advances to the area round of the playoff to face Harper. That game will be played February 21 at Marble Falls High School. Tip-time has not been announced.