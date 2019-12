The Dime Box boys basketball team Mumford 62-43 in the championship game of the Dime Box tournament. Mason Spacek led the Longhorns in scoring with 22 points. Blake Scott scored 21 points. Ray Gilbert scored 10 points. Mumford was led in scoring by RaeVon Moore with 12 points. Charles Lockett scored 11 points.

Dime Box will return to action December 17 hosting Columbus. Mumford will be on the road December 17 to face Iola.