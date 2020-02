The Dime Box boys basketball team beat Moulton 48-45 in a district 30-A game at Longhorn Gym. Dime Box improves to 8-1 in district play.

Kaleb Toney and Ray Gilbert each scored 12 points for the Longhorns. Nicholas Gilbert finished with 9 points for Dime Box.

The Longhorns will return to action February 11 for a road game against Fayetteville.